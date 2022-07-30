Meta, the company, owner of Facebook and Instagram, asks its supervisory board for an advisory opinion on whether to continue or modify the measures taken to crush the dangerous disinformation on Covid-19.

In an online post, Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg explained that the company’s harmful information policies were expanded at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to remove entire categories of worldwide false claims. Before that, content was only removed from Meta’s platforms if they contributed at a risk of physical harm imminent.

“Consequentially”Clegg wrote “Meta has removed Covid-19 disinformation on an unprecedented scale. Globally, more than 25 million pieces of content have been removed since the start of the pandemic ”.

However, Meta suggests that the time may have come change its Covid disinformation policy.

“We are seeking an advisory opinion from the Supervisory Board on whether Meta’s current measures to tackle Covid-19 disinformation as part of our harmful health disinformation policy continue to be appropriate, or whether we should address this misinformation by other means. , how to label or demote it. directly or through our third-party fact-checking program “Clegg noted.

Meta: Covid emergency in fading

Meta’s Covid disinformation policies were adopted during a state of emergency that required drastic measures, explained Will Duffield, a political analyst at the Cato Institute, a Washington, DC think tank whose vice president, John Samples, is on the supervisory board. . “Now, three years later, the sense of emergency has vanished”.

“There is a lot more health information out there”he said. “If people believe ridiculous things about vaccines or the effectiveness of certain treatments, this is more their fault now and less the result of a confusing information environment where people still don’t know what is true.”

“It was an unprecedented step to hand over the policy to global health organizations and local health authorities”he added. “At some point, some of this had to be recovered. You can’t have a state of emergency that lasts forever, so this is it an attempt to start carrying out the process “.

“In the developed world, vaccinations are almost universal. Consequently, while the workload remains high, the number of serious illnesses and deaths is quite low “noted Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University in Boston.

“But in the rest of the world, where there are countries where Facebook is a bargain larger than the United Statesthe emergency is not near the end “.

“While many countries are taking steps to return to a more normal life, that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over”added Beth Hoffman, a postdoctoral researcher in the Department of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health.

“A major concern is that the removal of the current policy will particularly harm areas of the world with lower vaccination rates and fewer resources to respond to a surge in cases or new variants.”

Clegg recognized the global ramifications of any changes to the policies that Meta could make. “It is important that any policy implemented by Meta is appropriate for the full range of circumstances in which countries find themselves”he wrote.

Meta wants to draw a line in the sand, said Karen Kovacs North, director ofAnnenberg Program on Online Communities from the University of Southern California. “Their point is that there is no imminent physical harm like at the beginning of the pandemic.”

“They don’t want to set a precedent for taking rigorous action if there is no imminent physical harm,” he added.

Clegg noted in her post that Meta is fundamentally committed to freedom of expression and believes its apps are an important way for people to hear their voices.

“But resolving the inherent tensions between freedom of expression and security is not easy, especially in the face of unprecedented and fast-moving challenges, as we were during the pandemic”has continued.

“That is why in this case we are looking for the advice of the Observatory”he wrote. “His guidance will also help us respond to future public health emergencies.”

Meta claims to want to balance free speech with the spread of disinformation, therefore it makes sense to revisit its Covid policysaid Mike Horning, an associate professor of multimedia journalism at Virginia Tech University.

“While they appear to remain concerned about disinformation, it is also good to see that they are concerned about how politics might affect free speech.”

Kickback from removing the contents

Pulling back the removal of Covid misinformation could improve Meta’s image among some of its users, Horning noted. “The removal policy can be effective in slowing the spread of disinformation, but it can also create new problems”he has declared.

“When people are removed from their posts, people more conspiratorial see it as a confirmation that Meta is trying to suppress certain information”has continued. “So while the removal of content can limit the number of people who see the misinformation, it also leads some to see the company as unfair or partial.”

The effectiveness of removing Covid misinformation may even exceed the expiration date. “A study found that when Covid disinformation controls were first implemented, the distribution of disinformation was reduced by 30%”Duffield said.

“Over time, disinformation hawkers have switched to talking about other conspiracy theories or they found coded ways to talk about Covid and skepticism, ”he continued. “So it initially had an impact, but that impact has diminished over time.”

North noted that some methods of controlling disinformation may seem weak but may be more effective than removing content. “Removing content can be like a blow to a mole. The content is removed so that people try to post it in a different way to fool the algorithm “has explained.

“When you de-index it or reduce its exposure”has continued, “It’s much harder for a poster to know how much exposure it’s getting, so it can be very effective”.

While Meta declares the noblest of reasons to change its Covid disinformation policy, there may also be some underlying concerns influencing the move. “Content moderation is a burden for these companies”noted Vincent Raynauld, assistant professor in the department of communication studies at Emerson College in Boston.

“Every time you remove content from your platform, there is a cost associated with all of this. When you leave the content, the chances are that you will get more content creation and engagement with that content ”.

“There are many studies that show that disinformation tends to generate a lot of engagement and for these companies, user involvement is money”he has declared.