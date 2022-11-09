Goalthe company behind Facebook, has just announced that it will lay off 11,000 members of its workforce. The news was shared with employees, but it didn’t take long for it to make its way onto social media. The reasons for this are stated in the statement.

Source: Meta

According to Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, there are three main factors that led to this decision. The first is a big change in the trends of online trading. The second is increased competition, which many believe refers to the rise of TikTok. Finally, he mentioned the bad economic situation that the whole world is going through after the pandemic.

To end his statement, Mark Zuckerberg thanks the employees who will be fired for their work. He assures that without them they would not be the great company that they are today. He also indicated to those who remain that these decisions are difficult, but that they were made to ensure the future of the company.

He also indicated that Meta is working on developing new technology to define the future of social connection. Although he says the company is vastly undervalued today, its technologies are still used by millions of people.

What about Meta’s metaverse?

Another aspect that came to light in this Meta release is their goals with the metaverse. Even with the layoffs, this digital environment will be the company’s top priority. Since they consider it a very large area of ​​opportunity.

Source: Meta

For now there have been no more news about Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse, but perhaps we will have more information soon. Since they are of the opinion that developing it will make them come out of their problems stronger than ever. Do you think they’ll make it?

