Meta and The Order: 1886 developer Ready at Dawn are shutting down all servers and services for Echo VR.

After 1st August (at 10am Pacific), the game will no longer be playable.

in a blog post Sharing this news, the developer called this a difficult decision, but one that was made “for many good reasons”.

Ian chats about Echo VR, and other VR games such as Stormland.

While the developer did not elaborate much further on what these reasons are, it did state it is now going to focus on its “next project”.

“We can’t say anything about it yet, but we are all excited and need all hands on deck,” the developer wrote.

As a sign of gratitude, between now and 1st August players will be able to access a variety of the in-game rewards if they play a match. These are:

All Epic + Superb rarity chassis/booster/bracer sets from Echo Pass seasons 1-6 (S7 rewards to be released at a later date)

All Chassis Variants

All non-3D rewards from Echo Pass seasons 1-6 (S7 rewards to be released at a later date)

All Echo Shop items including Starter Bundle

All previous event rewards

Some previously unreleased rewards

The developer closed its post: “The entire Ready At Dawn team is grateful to each of you for your help in taking Echo Arena from a small passion project to one of the top VR games on the Oculus Store over the last five years.

“We’ve been absolutely floored to see the community that has grown around Echo and grateful to all the passionate people we’ve been able to meet online, in the arena, and at events.”

I told Eurogamer’s resident VR superfan Ian Higton about this news earlier today. His reply from him: “Oh no!”

Elsewhere in VR news, Sony has disputed reports it had slashed its planned PlayStation VR2 shipments in response to disappointing pre-order numbers.

“We have not cut PlayStation VR2 production numbers, and we are seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans for the upcoming launch, which includes more than 30 titles such as Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Resident Evil Village,” a Sony spokesperson told Eurogamer earlier today.