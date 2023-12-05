A new industry group known as the AI ​​Alliance has emerged in the technology landscape, aiming to promote the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in an open-source manner. This approach contrasts with proprietary models developed by industry giants such as OpenAI and Google. Among the organizations that have joined this initiative we find prominent names such as Meta, IBM, Intel and NASA. As reported by Bloomberg, more than 40 companies and organizations have come together to create this industry group, focused on sharing technology and reducing the risks associated with the development of AI.

The AI ​​Alliance says shared working in this mode offers three main benefits. First of all, speed: sharing models will allow researchers to build on the work of others, accelerating progress in the field of AI. Second, security: allowing independent groups to review code created by others is the best way to identify potential flaws and risks. Finally, equality of opportunity: by providing everyone with access to developed tools, a level playing field is created where independent researchers and startups have the same opportunities as well-funded companies.

The AI ​​Alliance has described its mission as to accelerate and spread open innovation across the AI ​​technology landscape, to improve core capabilities, safety, trust in AI and to responsibly maximize the benefits for people and society everywhere. This group brings together a critical mass of computational resources, data, tools and talent to accelerate open innovation in AI. IBM and Meta took the lead in forming the group. IBM called the group’s formation “a pivotal moment in defining the future of AI,” while Meta stressed that it means “more people can access benefits, develop innovative products and work on security.”

Other members of the AI ​​Alliance include numerous universities, research institutes, technology companies and foundations. These include, among others, AMD, Dell Technologies, the Simons Foundation, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Tokyo. Despite the fervor around open-source AI, some large companies like Apple are still internally exploring the possibilities of generative AI, with no plans for market launches in the next year. However, the AI ​​Alliance positions itself as a key catalyst for the development of more accessible, safe and equitable artificial intelligence, laying the foundation for a future where innovation in AI is driven by collaboration and open sharing of knowledge. knowledge.