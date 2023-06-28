New features will be available on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and TikTok for parents under 18

To the big techs Meta and ByteDance updated this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) the parental control policies on their respective social networks. The guidelines will be implemented across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Private Messages and TikTok.

In a statement, the Goal stated that parents and guardians of platform users under the age of 18 “can access Messenger supervision tools and resources from leading experts to help their teens”. The new features are available now in the US, UK and Canada through Meta Family Center (Meta Family Center, in free translation).

“The updates are designed to help teens feel in control of their online experiences and help parents feel prepared to support them,” said Meta.

Here are updates from Facebook, Messenger and Instagram:

see how much time the user spends on Messenger;

view and receive updates to the user’s Messenger contact list, privacy and security settings;

receive notification if the user reports someone (if the user chooses to share that information);

see who can message the user (friends only, friends of friends, or nobody) and if the user changes this setting;

view who can see the user’s Messenger stories and be notified if these settings change;

warning for users after blocking some account. The notice encourages teens to add their guardians to supervise their Instagram account;

ability to see which accounts the teenager follows or is followed, in addition to being able to see how many friends the teenager has in common with these accounts;

customize which Instagram supervision notifications guardians want to receive and how often they receive them.

ByteDance, owner of TikTok, will allow that guardians link their accounts to those of young people under 18 to configure privacy and content. They will also be able to filter out videos with unwanted words in their feeds.

“Our work to help create a safe place for teens and families has no finish line”, stated the social network in a statement.