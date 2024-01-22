US-based technology giant Meta said that users in the European Union will soon be able to unlink their accounts on Instagram, Facebook, and other Meta services.

The changes will allow users in the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland to use many Meta services without sharing their data across different platforms. For example, users will be able to use Facebook Messenger as a standalone service without a Facebook account. For those who previously linked their Facebook and Instagram accounts, they will have the option to unlink them. Facebook Marketplace and Facebook Gaming users will also be able to access these services without accessing information from their primary Facebook accounts.

The company said that “over the next few weeks” it will begin sending notifications to users in the region where the law applies, providing the option to unlink services. This includes the ability to prevent Meta from combining data about their use of Facebook and Instagram.