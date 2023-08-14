The Information newspaper has published a new report according to which Meta – the company of Facebook, Instagram… – intends to make only a thousand of his augmented reality glasses (AR). According to the information available, Meta worked for eight years on this product and allegedly spent ten billion dollars.
Last year a report by The Verge indicated that Meta it doesn’t actually plan to produce a consumer version anymore of AR glasses but to distribute some units to selected developers and use them as a public demonstration of the future of augmented reality.
To all this was added the The Information report which indicated that the main reason behind this choice is the use of very expensive components, such as microLED displays. This is a new technology that no company yet knows how to mass produce for retail products. MicroLEDs have various advantages, such as energy efficiency and higher brightness, which make them perfect for glasses to use even during the brightest games without requiring large batteries.
The microLED problem
The Information report explains that i microLEDs are used in military radars and sensors and that the US government imposes strict export controls. Which means that the production of AR glasses should be carried out in the USA, another factor that would greatly increase the cost of production.
Initially, it is explained, the idea was to create 50,000 AR glasses, but Meta then cut plans and opted for 1,000 units. Meta would also intend to accomplish a technologically inferior version of eyewear and distribute it by 2027: also in this case the goal is to produce 50,000 units.
Obviously we are talking about a reports, not official information. Also assuming furthermore that on the stretches of completely correct information, it is possible that Meta will change its plans again in recent years.
