The Information newspaper has published a new report according to which Meta – the company of Facebook, Instagram… – intends to make only a thousand of his augmented reality glasses (AR). According to the information available, Meta worked for eight years on this product and allegedly spent ten billion dollars.

Last year a report by The Verge indicated that Meta it doesn’t actually plan to produce a consumer version anymore of AR glasses but to distribute some units to selected developers and use them as a public demonstration of the future of augmented reality.

To all this was added the The Information report which indicated that the main reason behind this choice is the use of very expensive components, such as microLED displays. This is a new technology that no company yet knows how to mass produce for retail products. MicroLEDs have various advantages, such as energy efficiency and higher brightness, which make them perfect for glasses to use even during the brightest games without requiring large batteries.