The 2024 edition of Meta Connect captured the attention of the public, thanks to a compelling keynote conducted from Mark Zuckerberglargely focused on artificial intelligence and its impact on various sectors.

This year, announcements have focused on innovative AI features for creators, including AI-powered video calls and automatic dubbing. The event offered an exclusive look at the new capabilities of the Meta platform, aimed at improving the interaction between users and creative content, emphasizing how AI can transform the experience of consumption and creation.

One of the most anticipated innovations is Meta AI with Voice, a feature that allows users to interact with a customizable voice assistantalready rolling out in the United States. With nearly 500 million monthly active users, Meta aims to make this technology even more immersive, offering voices of famous people such as John Cena, Judi Dench and Kristen Bell.

During the keynote, Zuckerberg presented a live demo of an AI-assisted video call, which allows a “photorealistic AI clone” of a creator to answer users’ questions in real time. This innovative approach marks an important step toward creating more interactive and personalized content, increasing user engagement.

Automatic dubbing of Reels

In addition to these features, Meta also unveiled the Automatic dubbing of Reels, equipped with automatic lip sync. Currently, the demo focused on English and Spanish, but the plan is to expand support to many more languages ​​in the future.

This system not only simplifies the translation process, but it also allows creators to reach a global audience without having to deal with the complexities of manual dubbing. This is an innovation that could revolutionize the way content is consumed and created around the world.