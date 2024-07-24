WhatsApp recently announced the Meta AI update within its messaging app, bringing exciting new features to its users.
It’s a fact, theartificial intelligence for a couple of years now it has been gaining more and more ground within the main software and hardware: just think for example of Whatsappthe famous messaging app used by millions and millions of users, which recently introduced support for Meta AIgreatly expanding its range of features and potential.
Over the last few hours, in particular, Meta has announced on WhatsApp official blog the arrival of a new update for app support, with the introduction of the Llama 3.1 model: let’s discover the main new features together.
Meta AI on WhatsApp: The new features introduced
Let’s start first of all from the arrival of the Multilingual function: Starting today, Meta AI introduces Italian and many other languages for its use, such as French, German, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish. As of today, Meta AI on WhatsApp is available in 22 countrieswhile its arrival is expected in the future respectively in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon.
With this new update, Meta AI aims to make user creativity as easy as possible with the “Imagine edit“, which allows you to start from a reference image, which can be freely modified with a command prompt based on what you want, following the “Imagine” command. At any time you can reset, or possibly delete the photos needed for the configuration.
Imagine Yourself (and Much More)
The second most important novelty concerns one’s own person: thanks to the new Meta AI update, in fact, it is now possible imagine yourself in the most disparate conditions or situations: following the command “Imagine myself” you can then enter a command prompt with your preferences or suggestions, and Meta AI will do the rest, generating an image based on the indications provided by the user. You will then be able to see yourself with a different look than usualtaking on a new adrenaline-pumping sport or in a particular place in the world.
This and other features are currently available exclusively in the United Statesbut it is expected to be coming to the rest of the world soon. The development team also announced that they are currently working on perfecting the responses to Meta AI, with various changes and fixes being introduced every two weeks. All that remains at this point is to wait for further updates from Meta, which we are sure will arrive soon in the coming weeks and months.
