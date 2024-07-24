It’s a fact, theartificial intelligence for a couple of years now it has been gaining more and more ground within the main software and hardware: just think for example of Whatsappthe famous messaging app used by millions and millions of users, which recently introduced support for Meta AIgreatly expanding its range of features and potential. Over the last few hours, in particular, Meta has announced on WhatsApp official blog the arrival of a new update for app support, with the introduction of the Llama 3.1 model: let’s discover the main new features together.

Meta AI on WhatsApp: The new features introduced Let’s start first of all from the arrival of the Multilingual function: Starting today, Meta AI introduces Italian and many other languages ​​for its use, such as French, German, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish. As of today, Meta AI on WhatsApp is available in 22 countrieswhile its arrival is expected in the future respectively in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Cameroon. Imagine Edit, the new Meta AI feature on WhatsApp With this new update, Meta AI aims to make user creativity as easy as possible with the “Imagine edit“, which allows you to start from a reference image, which can be freely modified with a command prompt based on what you want, following the “Imagine” command. At any time you can reset, or possibly delete the photos needed for the configuration.