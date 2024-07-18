In a recent landmark ruling, the National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) of Brazil has ordered the immediate suspension of the operations of Meta Platforms, Inc. in the country, due to serious concerns about the use of personal information for training generative artificial intelligence systems.

According to the criteria of

The decision, reflected in Vote No. 19/2024 of director Joacil Basílio Rael, details a series of non-compliance and risks which led to this unprecedented preventive measure.

Use of personal data. Photo:iStock Share

Context of the process

The process began with the identification of Meta practices that involved the processing of personal data with the aim of training their generative AI systems.

These activities were seen as an imminent risk of serious and irreparable harm or of difficult repair to the fundamental rights of data subjects. As a result, the ANPD Board of Directors imposed a preventive measure that forced Meta to immediately suspend:

The validity of its new privacy policy in Brazil regarding the use of personal data for generative AI training purposes. The processing of personal data for this purpose in all Meta products, including data of persons who are not users of its platforms, is subject to a daily fine of R$ 50,000 for non-compliance.

What does Meta answer?

In response to this measure, Meta presented a reconsideration appeal srequesting the immediate suspension of the preventive measure and proposing a joint work schedule with the ANPD for the implementation of additional measures.

However, the ANPD, supported by Technical Note No. 28/2024/FIS/CGF/ANPD, found Meta’s proposal insufficientdue to the lack of a concrete action plan and specific dates for the implementation of the proposed measures.

Reasons for the ANPD decision

The ANPD stressed that, although Meta expressed its willingness to work jointly in the implementation of new measures, did not present sufficient evidence of proper governance of personal data nor of the technical measures for data protection sensitive and minors. In addition, the ANPD highlighted that the evaluation of the legality of the use of personal data in the training of generative AI requires a thorough and well-documented analysissomething that Goal not achieved provide in your request.

Vote No. 19/2024, signed by director Joacil Basílio Rael, emphasizes the need for ensure that any processing of personal data respects the fundamental rights of individuals. The preventive measure will continue until Meta presents concrete and verifiable documentation demonstrating the implementation of all proposed actions to mitigate the identified risks.

Use of personal data. Photo:iStock Share

Extension of the deadline and next steps

Recognizing the potential technical difficulty in complying with the preventive measure within the initial period, lANPD has granted a five-business-day extension for Meta to present a formal statement confirming the suspension of the processing of personal data for generative AI training in Brazil. This declaration must be signed by a legally constituted representative of the company.

The ANPD has made it clear that, once this new deadline has passed, The measures adopted by Meta will be evaluated and will be considered the possibility of lifting the suspension preventive if the established requirements are met. The agency has also suggested that Meta presents a work plan detailed with specific dates for the implementation of the additional measures, which could facilitate granting a suspensive effect to the preventive measure.

Daniela Gutierrez Munar

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS