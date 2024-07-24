We already told you about its formal launch, however, now we tell you that Meta AI It is finally available in 22 countries, including Mexico and in Spanish. Since Tuesday, July 23, users in this country can access the artificial intelligence assistant for free using WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Messenger.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company says Meta AI has built its most advanced large-scale language model, Llama 3.1. With this, this Artificial Intelligence should become much more creative, intelligent and accessible.

To give you a better idea of ​​what it is all about, we are going to tell you how this new artificial intelligence works, which will rival ChatGPT, which will soon have a mini version of its most recent version.

Meta AI, this is how it works now that it is available on WhatsApp and other apps

Based on the information available, you can leverage the power of Meta AI to create, share images, delve deeper into topics, and get help with your everyday tasks.

Source: Meta

Meta AI is available anywhere you see the blue circle app icon on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and on the meta.ai website – just tap to start interacting.

It is also available in group chats by typing “@Meta AI” before your question or query.

Try real-time image generation with Imagine – just type “imagine” and enter your creative idea. You can add text to images, animate them to create a gif to share with your friends, and more.

It is worth noting that in order to use these newly added features of this messaging service, you will need to accept the Meta AI terms.

On the other hand, once you have accepted the agreement, it is no longer possible to disable Artificial Intelligence. It is certain that in the not too distant future it will be possible to disable this function.

The best thing you can do is if you are not interested in using this tool, do not press continue on that agreement.