The company founded by Mark Zuckerberg is responsible for developing Meta AI, which allows you to have a virtual assistant on different platforms of the Meta ecosystem, that is, it can be within WhatsApp, Instagram or Messenger.

Similar to ChatGPT, this new AI allows you to generate unique content just by asking it. On WhatsApp, you can create images, search for information, make recommendations, offer useful information, tell jokes and answer questions.

Is Meta AI coming to WhatsApp and how is it used?

To start your experience with Meta AI on WhatsApp you need to download the beta of the application and in some cases with the most stable version, with 2.24.13.77 you will be able to have access.

In case you already have those versions, you will see above the button to write a new message, a new button that allows you to access Meta AI.

Once activated, you can interact with Meta AI, you don’t need to program anything, just ask it as if it were another person and you will get immediate answers.

If it doesn’t appear in your app yet, it will be a matter of time before WhatsApp shows it, also make sure that your app is updated and that the feature is already available on your device.

