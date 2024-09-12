The training methods of the models artificial intelligence (AI) Of Half have returned to the center of debate in the technology sector, particularly following revelations from a government inquiry in Australia. During a hearing, Melinda Claybaugh, Global Privacy Director at Meta, confirmed that the company used public Instagram and Facebook posts to train its AI models. This admission, although limited to the Australian context, has sparked concern and discussion around the world, raising questions about the use of user data and privacy.

Meta’s admission concerns data from public posts published from 2007 to todayexplicitly excluding private content and content from underage users. However, the practice of scraping public data is not new in the field of artificial intelligence. Tech companies have been using millions of user-generated content to feed their algorithms for years, but this fuels a growing tension between digital sovereignty and individual rights. Crucially, while Meta appears to operate in a less regulated environment in Australia, its European operations are subject to much more stringent regulations, such as the GDPR, which require clear user consent for data use.

The discussion intensifies when considering the impact of such practices globally. While Meta has already announced its intention to use posts to train AI in the future, recent revelations suggest that the company was already on this path. This raises questions about the ethics of such decisions and transparency from tech companies. A culture of constant verification regarding data use seems imperative, especially in light of recent news highlighting the importance of protecting user privacy.

Do we need rules about this?

Meta’s admission reinforces the need for broader discussions about the use of data in AI and the responsibilities of tech companies. As attention shifts to ensuring AI is trained ethically and responsibly, Regulatory bodies must step in to establish clear guidelines and appropriate regulations. Only through greater transparency and accountability will it be possible to build trust between technology companies and their users, thus addressing the challenges related to AI in the most ethical way possible.