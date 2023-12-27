WHow did you actually meet? If you ask couples about the beginnings of their love, most people's eyes shine. Even those who aren't doing so well together at the moment. Grete and Philip are no exception. “We hadn't spoken a word to each other yet, and yet there was this butterflies in my stomach,” she says. “It was love at first click, so to speak.” Grete and Philip met on a dating platform. He was recently divorced. After a long period of being single, she wanted a man again. The portal's algorithm brought them together. The calculated similarities were high. “I really thought I had found the famous needle in the haystack,” says Philip. They have been a couple for two years now – but the euphoria of the beginning has faded.

Grete discovered that Philip is still active on the Internet. When she confronts him, he dismisses it. He's no longer looking, he just checks his account occasionally out of curiosity. She cannot accept this answer. Why didn't he log off the dating platform immediately like she did? Philip doesn't understand why this is important to her. He still believes they are a good match. However, he is irritated by “the fact that Grete is acting like this because of this triviality”. Were the two of them mistaken about each other?