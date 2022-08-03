Tiziana Morandi arrested: “So she stunned us and stole our precious objects”

Tiziana Morandia 47 year old from Vimercate was arrested for robbery And injuries. The woman ended up in the Milanese prison of San Vittore, he knew men in chat and introduced himself with his real name and did not do much to make him lose track. She often invited the victims at home own in the Brianza town of Bellusco, le fell asleep and then did shopping with their ATM, or parade them rings And chains. There is – reads the Corriere della Sera – the pensioner 71 years old left on the street, stunned, at Turin station: “They thought I was drunk, but in reality I had been drugged and abandoned in the middle of the street.” There is the 67-year-old Brianza who wakes up in his own home, robbedunaware of what happened the night before: “I only remember drinking something together, an orange juice. Then I fell into a Deep sleep“.

“It was just a friendship – another victim of the woman to Corriere points out -, no sex, no feelings. We had even met once before and nothing had happened. Then, when I expressed my intention to sell a collection of gold coinshe told me he had found a buyer in Turin“. And it is there that, after a drink in a bar, the man is sedated:” I had left the coins guarded in my car, under this woman’s house. When I woke up in the hospitalI no longer had the keys to the car, and then I discovered that part of the collection was gone“. Tiziana Morandi, who reportedly has precedents for theft And circumvention of incapableis accused of having them stolen part of his Precious objectsand to have done expenses for 4 thousand euros with your credit card.

