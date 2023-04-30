There are only a few days left for the Met Gala 2023, the event of fashion most anticipated in the industry. The gala is held annually every first Monday in May by the The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (United States) and attended by the most representative figures of the medium. This ceremony welcomes great artists, including actors, singers, models and athletes, who show their best looks and outfits on the red carpet. The gala is known for having one of the most extravagant catwalks in the world and this year promises to be no exception.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

The audience acclaims the arrival of the Met Gala to be held next monday may 1 with the biggest show in the entertainment industry.

What is the theme of the Met Gala for this 2023?

In this imminent edition, the theme chosen for this year revolves around the German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in February 2020. For this reason, the exhibition will be called “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty” and will exhibit 150 of the best outfits that the dressmaker designed throughout his career. This theme will include designs for brands such as Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel, where he was creative director.

The public will be able to attend this exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York from May 5 to July 16.

The Met Gala 2023 will pay tribute to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld. Photo: Reuters

Met Gala 2023 broadcast schedules

If you want to keep up with it minute by minute, we’ll tell you what the broadcast times for this year’s Met Gala are. This edition will begin with the red carpet and is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. m (US Eastern Time). Next we bring you a list with the schedules in different countries of Latin America and the World.

Mexico, Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 5.30 pm

Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 6.30 pm

Argentina and Brazil: 7.30 pm

Spain: 12.30 am on May 2

Where to watch the Met Gala 2023 via streaming?

The event that will take place at the Metropolitan Museum in New York will be broadcast via streaming through the official page of Vogue magazine as well as on its different transmission channels such as YouTube.

Who will be the hosts of the Met Gala 2023?

The detailed guest list for the Met Gala 2023 is not yet known, but one of the confirmed hostesses is Anna Wintour, as she is the organizer. On the other hand, in the list of co-hosts that will be present at the event are the Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, the tennis player Roger Federer, the singer Dua Lipa and the British actress Michaela Coel.

Who are the possible guests for the Met Gala 2023?

While it is true that the official guest list is not known until the day of the event, among the possible guests for the Met Gala 2023 it is rumored that the following celebrities may attend, in addition to Choupette Lagerfeld who is the cat of the late designer.