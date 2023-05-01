There is little left for the Met Gala 2023 of beginnings; and with this, see dozens of celebrities parade with costumes made by famous designers. The most anticipated event in fashion can be tuned in LIVE on May 1 from the Clothing Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in the United States. The gala has generated high expectations among the followers of fashion, as stars like Bad Bunny, Rosalía and Dua Lipa have already confirmed their attendance. Know all the details of the ceremony thanks to La República Espectáculos.
When is the Met Gala 2023?
The 2023 Met Gala will take place on the evening of May 1. As usual, it will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and will arrive thanks to the coordination of Andrew Bolton and Amanda Harlech.
What time is the Met Gala 2023?
In order not to miss any detail of the fashion mega-event, below we leave you the schedules in which you can enjoy the event depending on the country in which you are. In the case of Peru, the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.
- Mexico, Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4.30 pm
- Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 5.30 pm
- Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 6.30 pm
- Argentina and Brazil: 7.30 pm
- Spain: 12.30 am on May 2
Where to see the Met Gala 2023?
The next edition of the Met Gala 2023 will be available from the official Vogue page. However, you can also tune in LIVE from the social networks of the well-known American magazine.
Met Gala 2023: guest list
Artists from all over the world will be present at the Met Gala 2023 to dazzle the entire audience with their costumes. The official guest list for this year is as follows:
- Adut Akech
- Anok Yai
- Bad Bunny
- Bella Hadid
- Beyonce
- billie eilish
- Blake Lively
- Cara Delevingne
- Cardi B.
- Chloe Bailey
- Cole Sprouse
- Devon Aoki
- Donatella Versace
- Dua Lipa
- gigi hadid
- Hailey Bailey
- Jenna Ortega
- Jennie Kim (Blackpink)
- Jennifer Lopez
- Justin Bieber
- kaia gerber
- Katy Perry
- kendall jenner
- kim kardashian
- kirsten stewart
- Chris Jenner
- Kylie Jenner
- Lady Gaga
- lili rose depp
- Lily Reinhart
- Miley Cyrus
- Naomi Campbell
- Rihanna
- rosalia
- Rosé (Black Pink)
- ryan reynolds
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Selena Gomez
- shawn mendez
- sydney sweeney
- SZA
- Vanessa Paradis
- zendaya
Met Gala 2023: who are the hosts of the fashion event?
An event of such magnitude as the Met Gala 2023 could not run alone, so renowned celebrities will help lead this year’s edition. According to the information revealed, the hosts of the night will be: the singer Dua Lipawho will be accompanied by tennis player Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz and actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.
What is the dress code or theme for this 2023?
The stars who attend the fashion event should wear something that goes with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty“, which was inspired by the successful designer who passed away in Paris in 2019.
