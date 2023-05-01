There is little left for the Met Gala 2023 of beginnings; and with this, see dozens of celebrities parade with costumes made by famous designers. The most anticipated event in fashion can be tuned in LIVE on May 1 from the Clothing Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in the United States. The gala has generated high expectations among the followers of fashion, as stars like Bad Bunny, Rosalía and Dua Lipa have already confirmed their attendance. Know all the details of the ceremony thanks to La República Espectáculos.

When is the Met Gala 2023?

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on the evening of May 1. As usual, it will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and will arrive thanks to the coordination of Andrew Bolton and Amanda Harlech.

Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian arrived at the most important fashion event in a gold dress. Photo: AFP

What time is the Met Gala 2023?

In order not to miss any detail of the fashion mega-event, below we leave you the schedules in which you can enjoy the event depending on the country in which you are. In the case of Peru, the ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Mexico, Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 5.30 pm

Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 6.30 pm

Argentina and Brazil: 7.30 pm

Spain: 12.30 am on May 2

Where to see the Met Gala 2023?

The next edition of the Met Gala 2023 will be available from the official Vogue page. However, you can also tune in LIVE from the social networks of the well-known American magazine.

Met Gala 2023: guest list

Artists from all over the world will be present at the Met Gala 2023 to dazzle the entire audience with their costumes. The official guest list for this year is as follows:

Adut Akech

Anok Yai

Bad Bunny

Bella Hadid

Beyonce

billie eilish

Blake Lively

Cara Delevingne

Cardi B.

Chloe Bailey

Cole Sprouse

Devon Aoki

Donatella Versace

Dua Lipa

gigi hadid

Hailey Bailey

Jenna Ortega

Jennie Kim (Blackpink)

Jennifer Lopez

Justin Bieber

kaia gerber

Katy Perry

kendall jenner

kim kardashian

kirsten stewart

Chris Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

lili rose depp

Lily Reinhart

Miley Cyrus

Naomi Campbell

Rihanna

rosalia

Rosé (Black Pink)

ryan reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

shawn mendez

sydney sweeney

SZA

Vanessa Paradis

zendaya

There are hours left for the Met Gala 2023, the most important and anticipated fashion event of the year. Photo: Composition/LR/Instagram Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: who are the hosts of the fashion event?

An event of such magnitude as the Met Gala 2023 could not run alone, so renowned celebrities will help lead this year’s edition. According to the information revealed, the hosts of the night will be: the singer Dua Lipawho will be accompanied by tennis player Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz and actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel.

What is the dress code or theme for this 2023?

The stars who attend the fashion event should wear something that goes with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty“, which was inspired by the successful designer who passed away in Paris in 2019.