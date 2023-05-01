The 2023 edition of the Met Gala It will take place this Monday, May 1, and fashion lovers and celebrities are waiting for the details of the event. If you are a follower of this type of show, in this note we tell you everything you need to know about the Red carpet which will raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Find out here on which channel and how to watch the red carpet MINUTE by MINUTE LIVE.

Where and on which channel to watch the Met Gala 2023 broadcast?

The Met Gala 2023 It is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year. Despite being an event that takes place in private, it is usually broadcast live by some media. On TV, it is usually broadcast by American channels such as E! Entertainment, Vogue and ABC.

Inevitably, the gala will be on social networks. The Instagram accounts of the media mentioned above are used to broadcasting all the details. Thus, those interested in the subject may be aware of the shows from anywhere in the world.

Schedule to see the Met Gala 2023

So that you do not miss any incidence of the Met Gala 2023we leave you the different schedules that you can take into account for the start of the event, according to the country in which you are:

Mexico, Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4.30 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 5.30 pm

Venezuela, Chile and Bolivia: 6.30 pm

Argentina and Brazil: 7.30 pm

Spain: 12.30 am on May 2

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2023?

Like every year, the Met Gala It has a different theme. On this occasion, a tribute will be paid to the designer Karl Lagerfeld, who unfortunately passed away in 2019. Now, celebrities must seek to surprise on the red carpet to be the ones who attract the attention of the attendees and the public.

Met Gala 2023: Who would be the guests?

Although it is not known exactly who will be the celebrities that will shine on the carpet of the Met Gala 2023, here we leave you some names of the celebrities who could surprise us with extravagant outfits at this year’s event.

Adut Akech

Anok Yai

Bad Bunny

Bella Hadid

Beyonce

billie eilish

Blake Lively

Cara Delevingne

Cardi B.

Chloe Bailey

Cole Sprouse

Devon Aoki

Donatella Versace

Dua Lipa

gigi hadid

halle bailey

Jenna Ortega

Jennie Kim (Blackpink)

Jennifer Lopez

Justin Bieber

kaia gerber

Katy Perry

kendall jenner

kim kardashian

kirsten stewart

kriss jenner

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

lili rose depp

Lily Reinhart

Miley Cyrus

Naomi Campbell

Rihanna

rosalia

Rose (Black Pink)

ryan reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

shawn mendez

sydney sweeney

SZA

Vanessa Paradis

Zendaya.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala 2023 is a fundraising show for the Clothing Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. It is one of the most anticipated events of the year, as a large number of celebrities, designers and personalities from the fashion industry gather in one place to surprise with extravagant clothing, according to a designated theme, which changes each time. edition.

Who will host the Met Gala?

In this edition, four celebrities will be in charge of hosting the fashion event. The Spanish actress Penélope Cruz, the tennis player Roger Federer, the actress and screenwriter michaela coel and pop singer Dua Lipa were selected.