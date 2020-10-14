Mesut Özil supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The area is “illegally occupied” by Armenia. The professional soccer player uses the Turkish President Erdogan rhetorically for his statement.

Despite the ceasefire, there are always fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of disregarding the agreements and of attacking civilians.

M.esut Özil has taken sides for Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and at the same time called for peace. The former German national soccer player announced his view of the bloody conflict on Twitter and again demonstrated his closeness to the Turkish president.

“Azerbaijan’s suffering is our suffering, his joy is our joy,” wrote Özil on Tuesday evening in Turkish on Twitter, quoting the Turkish republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk according to his own statements.

Underneath, Özil wrote with a Turkish and Azerbaijani flag: “One nation, two states.”

Mesut Özil spoke about the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh Source: pa / dpa / Martin Rickett

The motto, among others, is used by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again and again to emphasize Turkey’s ties to Azerbaijan. Turkey massively supports Baku in the conflict with Armenia.

Özil speaks of “illegal” occupation

Özil further stated in his tweet in English that Nagorno Karabakh is recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is currently “illegally occupied”. “It is important to me that everyone in the world knows about the fact that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is legally recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan, but is currently illegally occupied.” He also called for peace and wrote: “Everyone dead on both sides is a loss for everyone. “

The new Nagorno-Karabakh war began on September 27th. Since then, there has been the bloodiest fighting since the 1990s, with civilians among the victims. Turkey is standing on the side of Azerbaijan and is supposed to support the country by sending mercenaries, among other things. Some observers speak of a war of aggression on the part of Azerbaijan. The region is controlled by Armenia, but belongs to Azerbaijan under international law.

Özil and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the 2018 World Cup Source: dpa / –

Özil resigned from the national team in 2018 after the World Cup preliminary round. Before the tournament he had his picture taken with President Erdogan. This had caused a great stir.