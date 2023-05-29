Home page politics

Mesut Ozil and Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 14, 2018. The footballer again shared a photo with the re-elected Turkish President. © -/Pool Presdential Press Service/AP/dpa

“Thank God”: This is how the native of Gelsenkirchen comments on the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Özil has often been criticized for his support of the Turkish head of state.

Istanbul – Former football world champion Mesut Özil once again showed up with incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan after winning the presidential election. Özil shared a photo on the Instagram platform on Sunday evening, in which he can be seen with Erdogan in front of his plane. President’s wife Emine Erdogan can also be seen in the picture.

Özil wrote “Thank God” and posted a heart and a Turkish flag. Even before the vote, Özil had shared a picture with Erdogan and called for the presidential election.

The 69-year-old Erdogan won the runoff against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu (74) on Sunday. According to the preliminary results of the electoral authority, Erdogan received around 52 percent of the votes, Kilicdaroglu around 48 percent.

With his noisy resignation from the national team after the preliminary round at the 2018 World Cup, Özil had massively criticized the top of the German Football Association. Before the finals, the Gelsenkirchen native had been criticized for his photos with the Turkish head of state Erdogan. The 92-time German international, who was last active in Turkey with Basaksehir Istanbul, officially ended his career almost two months ago. dpa