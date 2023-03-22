Mesut Özil, former Real Madrid player, among other teams, and world champion in 2014 with Germany announced on Wednesday the breaking of his contract with Istanbul Basaksehir in the middle of the season and made his goodbye to football official.

Ozil retires

Mesut Ozil handed over his jersey to the President of Turkey.

“I had the privilege of being a professional for almost 17 years and I am grateful for that. In the last few weeks and months, a time during which I have had some injuriesit became increasingly clear to me that it was time to leave the stage,” the German explained on his social networks.

(Also: The unexpected exercise that Harvard recommends for muscle strengthening).

The midfielder, with more than 600 appearances in professional football, spent a large part of his career in Europe: Arsenal, Schalke 04, Werder Bremen and Real Madrid. It was in 2020 when he approached Turkish football and played for Fenerbahçé and Basaksehir, where he has announced his goodbye. “I want to thank my clubs and managers who have supported me, as well as teammates who have become friends.”pointed out the athlete.

Ozil’s career

Mezut Ozil during the match between Germany and Austria.

Özil began his career at Schalke, from where he went to Werder Bremen, a team with which he won a German Cup, to later sign for Real Madrid, with whom he won a league title in 2012, a Copa del Rey in 2011 and a Super Cup. in 2012.

After passing through the white team, the German landed at Arsenal, with whom he won 4 England Cups. He would later bet on the Turkish league, playing for Fenerbahce and finally for Basaksehir. Mesut, a 92-time international with Germany, made his debut for his country’s national team on February 11, 2009, in a friendly against Norway.

Besides, he was proclaimed world champion in 2014 in Brazil after defeating Argentina in a match in which he started.

Özil’s relations with German public opinion deteriorated in 2018 after he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presented him with an Arsenal shirt. The world champion, like Ilkay Gündogan, was heavily criticized for that match. Just as in the case of Gundogan the situation was overcome, the ex-madridista ended up resigning from the German team amid criticism.

More news

EFE