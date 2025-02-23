Mesut Özil, former Real Madrid player, among other teams, and world champion in 2014 with Germany, has been elected this Sunday member of the Executive Committee of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of the president of Turkey, the Islamist Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

37 years old, former Turkish-German soccer player Özil thus joined the ‘team A’ of the President, after being elected today at the VIII AKP Congress, a training that Governs Türkiye since 2002.

Founded by Erdogan in 2001 as a moderate, democratic and conservative Islamist party, the AKP has taken an increasingly authoritarian drift in recent years. After stating that some 60,000 co -religionists participated in Congress, the Head of State and Government today presented his long management as successful.





Özil, considered one of the best midfielders in his generation, played at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. As a member of the German team of Germany he played 92 international matches, scoring 23 goals and contributing directly to Germany’s victory in the World Cup in the World Cup in FIFA 2014.

Özil’s relations with German public opinion deteriorated in 2018 after he had an encounter with Erdogan and gave him a arsenal shirt. In the midst of a hard flood of criticism for that meeting, the world champion ended up renouncing the German national team.

The midfielder, with more than 600 games in professional football, spent much of his career in Arsenal, Schalke 04, Werder Bremen and Real Madrid. It was in 2020 when he approached Turkish football and played for Fenerbahçé and Basaksehir, before announcing his goodbye to football in March 2023.