The 34-year-old German player has announced his retirement from the world of football after Turkey’s Basaksehir made the decision to terminate his contract and failed to find a new team.
The midfielder leaves with 92 caps for the German team, 254 appearances for Arsenal, 192 for Real Madrid, 114 goals and more than 200 assists throughout his career
Today, Mesut Özil has announced through his social networks that he decides to put aside the profession of footballer. The midfielder has made this public this week after Turkey’s Basaksehir terminated his contract
Mesut was one of the great additions to Real Madrid in the Mourinho era. He has announced his retirement just one day after an old wardrobe partner in the merengue team made his retirement official, it is about Emanuel Adebayor.
There are 17 campaigns in which Mesut Özil has been active, having a career that has gone from more to less. He managed to shine in the German national team and spend the best years of his career in Spain and England, playing for Real Madrid and Arsenal respectively.
The one who was world champion in 2014 saw his sporting decline when he left Arsenal in 2021 and went to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce and Basaksehir, a club that terminated his contract
Özil, on his social networks, has left a farewell message for all his fans:
“I’ve had the privilege of being a professional soccer player for almost 17 years and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity. But in recent weeks and months, after I’ve suffered a few injuries, it’s become increasingly clear that it’s time to leave the great stage of football. It has been an incredible journey full of unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs: Schalke 04, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, Fenerbahçe, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, as well of teammates who have become friends. A special thanks to my family members and closest friends. They have been a part of my journey from day one and have given me so much love and support, through the good times and the bad times. Thank you to all my fans who have shown me so much love no matter the circumstances and no matter what club I was representing. Now I look forward to everything that is in front of me with my beautiful e wife, Amine, and my two beautiful daughters, Eda and Ela, but you can be sure that you will hear from me from time to time on my social media channels. Thank you”.
