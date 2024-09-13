“This new technology brings great innovation by allowing the device to be implanted without the use of catheters and, with the application of wireless technology, the number of patients who can benefit from it is increasing”. These are the words of Marcello Mestriner, country manager Cardiac rhythm management of Abbott Italia, at the event ‘Cardiology that beats to the rhythm of the future’ organized by the company which, during the event, announced the availability in Italy of Aveir Dr, the first wireless dual-chamber pacemaker system in the world to treat people with an abnormal or slower-than-normal heart rhythm.