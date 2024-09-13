“Pacemaker technology has not evolved much in recent years. This new technology brings great innovation by allowing the device to be implanted without the use of catheters and with the application of leadless technology,” that is, without wires, “in order to extend the possibility of implantation to patients who can benefit from it.” This was stated by Marcello Mestriner, country manager Cardiac rhythm management of Abbott Italia, at the event ‘Cardiology that beats to the rhythm of the future’ organized today in Milan by Abbott with the leading Italian interventional cardiologists, during which the availability in Italy of Aveir* Dr was announced, the first dual-chamber wireless pacemaker system in the world to treat people with an abnormal or slower-than-normal heart rhythm.

Currently, single-chamber wireless pacemakers can treat only 20% of patients. The new system – it was recalled during the event – allows two pacemakers without leads to communicate and synchronize with each other with every single heartbeat thanks to the implant-to-implant communication technology patented by the company, making it useful in a wider group of patients.