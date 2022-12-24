Mestre, tragedy on Christmas Eve: two 25-year-olds died in an accident

Tragedy in Mestre, where two 25-year-olds died in a road accident at dawn. The two were returning with other friends from a party when the car they were in crashed into a wall shortly after 5 on Christmas Eve.

Driving a contemporary of the two victims, who lost control of the Renault Clio at the pedestrian overpass on via della Libertà. With him was also a girl, also 25 years old, girlfriend of one of the two victims. Both were not seriously injured.

One of the passengers was pulled out by rescuers, who managed to stabilize him before he lost his life. The other young man was instead killed on the spot. When the driver learned of the death of the two friends, he ran out into the street. The traffic police had to stop and immobilize him.

The investigators are now awaiting the outcome of the analyzes the young man underwent, to check if he had taken alcohol or drugs.