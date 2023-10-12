Mestre massacre, the survey on the guardrail will reveal what really happened. Reconstruction and shock stories

Breakthrough in the investigation into the Mestre massacre, which cost the lives of 21 people and injured 15 others. The first three people are under investigation for the fall of the bus from the overpass. The power of attorney of Venice – reports Il Gazzettino – has registered Massimo Fiorese, 63 years old, CEO of the La Linea company, Roberto Di Bussolo and Alberto Cesaro in the register. Di Bussolo is manager of the municipality’s road, land and mobility sector; Cesaro is responsible for the Maintenance Service. The possible crimes are: vehicular homicidehomocide negligent, pluralpersonal road injuries serious or very serious and negligent personal injury. Registration in the register is a necessary act to allow suspects to participate in technical consultancy. Which will be arranged after the unrepeatable technical assessment pursuant to Article 360 ​​of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Task entrusted to Placido Bettermanager of Ministry of Infrastructure.

Migliorino – continues Il Gazzettino – it was consultant also for the Morandi bridge in Genoa. It verified the static safety of motorway viaducts. The “Mastino”, as he is nicknamed, will have 90 days to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and to ascertain the possible responsibilities of the guardrail (already reported a few years ago as being out of compliance) in the bus going off the road. Fiorese, one of the suspects, had spoken about the incident immediately after the massacre. He spoke about the footage of the accident: “The bus is almost at a standstill when it hits the guardrail. I think the driver had an illness, because otherwise I can’t explain it. In the video you can see that the bus is almost stopped, the guardrail is thin, it is not one of the most modern and structured ones, and the bus it weighed a lot because it was an electric one. The impact was fatal“.

