Mestre massacre, videos to post on social media instead of helping the injured. The shocking report

They emerge unpublished details about the moments immediately after the accident Mestre. The speaker is one of the first rescuers who arrived on site first after the bus fell and his complaint is against the many people who rushed to the scene but who did nothing to save any lives. In hindsight, perhaps some passengers could have been saved with immediate intervention. Bujar Bucai he recounted those tragic moments. “I rushed as soon as I heard the roar of the fallen bus near me – the citizen of Kosovar origin who has been in Italy for 25 years and owner of a bar among the hotels adjacent to the Mestre train station – tells ANSA – there were a lot of other peopleI shouted about give me a hand but all they were with phones in handno one helped me.”

“Only one from above – continues Bucai – he threw a fire extinguisher at me (perhaps the bus driver who had been joined on the overpass by the fallen vehicle, ed.) and I used it. Then the police arrived, the firefighters, the carabinieri, everyone. It seemed like a year had passed, but instead it was just a few minutes. At that point I said to those stopped people, at least leave the passage free for help“. Another witness, Stefano Giavazzi, the first to call 118 for help, confirms Bucai’s thesis and his shock at what happened: “People’s bad taste becomes more and more serious every day“.

Read also: Mestre, the driver of the bus next door: “Before the fall I saw smoke coming out”

Read also: Mestre, the attack on the silence of the press: “Guard rail the perfect culprit”

They continue investigations To understand the cause of the tragic accident, which cost the lives of 21 people and injured 15 others, several experts are commenting on the conditions of the barrier. “From the videos, the guard rail looks like a railing, the images of the videos we have seen show the bus leaning on the protection which is almost a railing“. Thus to Ansa the CEO of La Linea, Massimo Fiorese, raising doubts about the guard rail protecting the Mestre flyover which the bus crashed and crashed.

La Linea is the transport company that carried out this service dedicated to tourists between the Marghera campsite and Venice. And the dossier on that obsolete barrier relating to 2017: “It needs to be changed”but it wasn’t done because it was too expensive: the expected price between ordinary and extra-ordinary maintenance exceeded the six million euros. Thus the start of the works was postponed to 4 September 2023, a month before the tragedy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

