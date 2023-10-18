Mestre, electric buses in the crosshairs. What happens to these means

Continue to make the discussion Mestre tragedywhich cost the life of 21 people (including driver) and the wounding of 15 others. As if that wasn’t enough, after a few days, more or less in the same areas, a another very similar accident for the dynamics that led to the wounding 13 other people. These two episodes have one factor in common, the brand of the electric bus, the same in both cases. It’s the Chinese one.”Yutong E-12“. A third episode even appears, a little older in time, a bus driver last June had complained of a fault following an accident, less serious than the other two: “I braked and the vehicle accelerated“.

Read also: Mestre, all the defects of the Yutong electric buses

Read also: Mestre, another bus like the one in the massacre crashes: stop electric vehicles

Now, however, while they have been investigations started and technical checks on bus– we read in Il Gazzettino – a further detail: the Chinese giant “Yutong E-12″, responsible for the supply of the electric vehicles in question, had been excluded from a tender to supply the same buses to the Turin Transport Group, the subsidiary company of the Municipality of Turin that deals with transport. “Administrative reasons” we learn, but Yutong was ousted. An Instagram post from the secretary of the League, Matteo, also adds to the discussion Salvini: “Thirteen people injured – fortunately not seriously – in Mestre after the accident against a building of an electric bus belonging to the same company as the vehicle that fell from the bridge”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

