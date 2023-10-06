Mestre massacre, the “smoke” distorts everything. Was the electric motor about to explode? The key testimony

The real causes from the Mestre massacre continue to be a mystery. The most popular hypotheses about the fall of the bus that caused the death of 21 people and the wounding 15 others there are two: “strange” maneuver of the driver or illness of the same. But a testimony appears that could overturn everything. Talking is the driver of the other bus, the one who was alongside the crashed vehicle and who saw everything. “I – says the driver to Pomeriggio 5 – am who he is in the video of the accident stopped at the traffic light. I saw the bus coming to my right, then I saw it fall into the void“. “I saw – continues the driver in his story – the rear end of the vehicle rise in front of me, and then fall. The bus was running at one reasonable speed for that stretch of road. It was in her path, it seemed to me to have a constant motion“.

At a certain point, the man remembers seeing “smokeor something similar, on the back left”. During the testimony given to the Canale5 broadcast, the man clarifies that he is not the person who – based on what can be seen in some videos – takes to the streets to throw a fire extinguisher towards the burning bus. Instead, he was the driver of another bus present on the overpass at the time of the accident. “I I stayed in my cabin – continues the man – I didn’t even open the doors, I had many people on board. I just called for help. If I had come down, seeing that scene, I wouldn’t have been able to get back behind the wheel“.

