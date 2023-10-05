Mestre massacre, the director of Libero attacks his colleagues: “Only Libero and a few others gave technical insights into the electrical fire”

“I want to be cautious” announces on the digital pages of Mow (mowmag.com) the editorial director of the newspaper Libero, Daniele Capezzone. Interviewed by the AM Network lifestyle newspaper, the journalist and political analyst intends to avoid sensationalism, but places emphasis on the silence of the media, about the fire that started from the batteries of theChinese-made electric bus: “because the major newspapers have passed over it in silence statement which seemed to me to be very explicit from the provincial fire brigade chief, who pointed out that after the impact the speed and violence of the fire were such as to render rescue operations are extremely difficult and almost impossible?”, asked Daniele Capezzone on MOW.

And in his analysis of the facts reported in the news, he underlines how it is “very difficult even to identify the bodies due to the fire. Also here, I don’t know if and what type of fire could have been started with an endothermic fuel vehicle, maybe a fire would have started anyway, but I would have liked to read some technical insights that I only found in Libero and a few other newspapers”, reiterates Capezzone.

The director finally adds: “A melancholy observation, that is an observation from those who love newspapers: the guard railwho is described as the villain of the day, unlike those who sell electric cars does not own newspapers and does not buy advertising in newspapers, He is therefore the perfect culprit.”

