Three main hypotheses are being examined by investigators to explain the reasons for the road accident in Mestre

Just over 24 hours after the tragic accident in Mestre cost the lives of 21 peopleyesterday evening the procedures for identifying the confirmed victims of the tragedy whose contours are still to be clarified were concluded, while 15 people are still hospitalized in various hospitals in the province of Venice.

identified all victims of the tragedy — Those who lost their lives in the accident, as well as the driver of the vehicle Alberto Rizzottoa 40-year-old originally from Conegliano, there were 20 tourists of different nationalities, including a 17-month-old German girl, Charlotte Nima Frommherz. Two other German citizens lost their lives with her, the 32-year-old Anne Eleen Berger and the 28 year old Siddarta Jonathan Grasse.

The Ukrainian victims of Mestre — Nine Ukrainian citizens died in the Mestre tragedy, as confirmed last night by the prefect of Venice Michele Di Bari: Liubov Shyshkarova, Iryna Pashenko And Yulia Niemova (three 30 year old friends traveling in Italy), the 70 year old Vasil Lomakinon holiday with her son who was injured in the tragedy, the 65-year-old Tetiana Beskorovainovathe 32 year old Dmytro Sierov and the 70 year old Serhii Beskorovainov. Also of Ukrainian nationality Anastasia Morozova And Daria Lomakinaaged 12 and 10.

The four victims of Romanian nationality were part of the same family: Aurora Maria Ogrezeanu (8 years old), Georgiana Elena (13 years), Mihaela Loredana (42 years old) e Mircea Gabriel Ogrezeanu (45 years). The two victims are Portuguese nationals Maria Fernanda Arnaud Maciel And Gualter Augusto Carvalhido Maioaged 56 and 54, while Annette Pearly Arendse58 years old, was originally from South Africa.

15 injured still in hospital — However, the identification operations of the 15 tourists injured in the tragedy remain to be completed. The identities of 13 of them have already been ascertained, while checks are still underway for two of them. Among the injured there are a 4 year old Ukrainian girl, two German brothers aged 4 and 13 who lost their mother in the accident and four people between 20 and 30 years old who today are in serious conditions.

The three hypotheses under consideration — The investigations, meanwhile, are proceeding without stopping and at the moment there are three hypotheses being examined by the investigators: a moment of driver distraction of the medium, one of his sudden illness or a mechanical failure of the electric minibus. Among the elements acquired in the last few hours there is also a video that shows the dynamics of the tragedy but which, at first glance, does not seem to explain what happened.

The dynamics of the accident in Mestre — In the video, taken from a security camera installed not far from the site of the tragedy, the Vempa overpass in Mestre, the bus driven by Alberto Rizzotto is seen deviating from the left lane to the right lane until hitting the guardrail for about thirty metres. The guardrail stops for a couple of meters, while the vehicle continues to move to the right until hit the outside railing and then fell into the void, making a flight of 11 metres.

If the dynamics seem clear, doubts remain as to why the bus veered to the right and did not stop after the first impact with the guardrail. Hence the three hypotheses, from the driver’s illness and a malfunction he would have prevented Rizzotto from regaining control of the vehicle.