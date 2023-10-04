The 21 victims: here are all the names

Here is the definitive list of the names of the victims in the Mestre accident. To that of the forty-year-old driver, Alberto Rizzottofrom Conegliano, were added by those from Annette Pearly Arendsefrom 1965, South African; Maria Fernanda Arnaud Macielfrom 1967, Portuguese; Antonela Bakovicfrom 1997, Croatian; Anne Eleen Bergerfrom 1991, Croatian; Serhii Beskorovainovfrom 1953, Chinese with Ukrainian citizenship; Tetiana Beskorovainovafrom 1954, Moldovan with Ukrainian citizenship; Gualter Augusto Carvalhido Maiofrom 1965, Portuguese; Charlotte Nima Frommerherzfrom 2022, German; Siddhartha Jonathan Grassefrom 1995, German; Vasyl Lomakinfrom 1953, Ukrainian; Daria Lomakinafrom 2013, Ukrainian; Anastasiia Morozovafrom 2011, Ukrainian; Yulia Niemovafrom 1993, Ukrainian; Aurora Maria Ogrezeanufrom 2015, Romanian; Georgiana Elena Ogrezeanufrom 2010, Romanian; Mihaela Loredana Ogrezeanufrom 1981, Romanian; Mircea Gabriel Ogrezeanufrom 1978, Romanian; Iryna Pashchenkofrom 1993, Ukrainian; Liubov Shyshkarovafrom 1993, Ukrainian; Dmytro Sierovfrom 1990, Ukrainian.