Mestre massacre, the clash between the Municipality and experts on road safety in that stretch. The unpublished details

They continue to emerge new details on the Mestre massacre cost his life 21 people and the wounding of 15 others, at least of these eight in very serious conditions. The attention of the investigators investigating the accident of the electric bus, which fell ten meters and immediately exploded, is focused on three key aspects: lo state of health of the driver who may have had an illness, the “strange” maneuver and another aspect considered important: the guardrail is not up to standard. Second the engineer Alfredo Principio Mortellaroformer director of the National Agency for the Safety of Road and Motorway Infrastructures and president of the Ministerial Commission which investigated the Morandi disasterthe double wave form is now obsolete. “For its double wave shape – explains the expert to Corriere della Sera – now outdated, and height, no more than 70 centimeters. Considering the heavy vehicle traffic on that bridge, safety is not guaranteed. It should have been replaced ten years agobecause this was required by European and Italian legislation”.

According to town of Veniceowner and manager of the bridge, who is responsible for maintenance, however, no rules were violated: “We knew it had to be replaced but there was no obligation. The work is still underway and concerns the entire slab.” According to Mortellaro “from the images it is clear that the barrier, against all installation rules, was whipped by placing small portions together and thus denying the main requirement of structural continuity. Thus the containment capacity was further reduced. To work it must be at least 50 meters long, as prescribed by crash tests. But that of Mestre, considering the type of traffic and the nearby railway, it should have above all guaranteed the highest level of containment, in technical terms no less than an H3 or even an H4b, the maximum. The one installed It is useful for protecting neighborhood traffic situations“. According to the Municipality “those holes in the guardrail are called technical crossing points which are used to guarantee accessibility to the urban building“.

