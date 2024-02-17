Mestre massacre, no driver error: the steering was broken

The assessment is still underway and it will be necessary to understand at what moment, exactly, the fracture occurred. But it seems increasingly certain that the Mestre bus massacre was not caused by distraction or illness on the part of the driver.. Here is what Il Gazzettino reveals: “The technical investigation on the bus involved in the tragedy of 3 October revealed that the steering was broken. Cause or consequence? The “when” will be a decisive element for the investigation and, apparently, it will be possible to identify it with precision: the experts should in fact be able to reconstruct the chronology of the failure in detail thanks to a microscopic analysis of the fragments of the rupture”.



As Il Gazzettino explains, “by now it should be a matter of weeks, perhaps days: the verdicts of the experts appointed by the prosecutor's office on the mechanics of the vehicle, structural stability of the overpass and on the black boxes on board should be deposited shortly, between 28 and 29 February. The mystery of the electric bus that fell from an overpass in Marghera causing 21 victims and 15 injuries could therefore begin to see some glimmer of light”, concludes the Gazzettino.