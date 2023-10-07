Accident in Mestre, documents in the Prosecutor’s Office for a year already

Plot twist on the accident that occurred a few days ago in Mestre where a bus crashed and over twenty people lost their lives. On the terrible state of the overpass of Mestre most of the documentationwas already in Prosecutor’s Office in Venice for more than one year. The material had been acquired by the judicial offices on the basis of press articles which reported the serious state of the artefact, and the declarations of the councilor for public works, Renato Borasowhich required urgent intervention on the road structure.

It is not known at the moment, reports the Gazette, if the Prosecutor’s Office, having analyzed the documents, had taken some further initiative. It was news published in the press as early as 2021 that alerted the Venice Prosecutor’s Office to the state of the upper Mestre flyover (the so-called Vempa flyover), making the magistrates acquire the documents on the building, where the tourist bus crashed on Tuesday, he writes instead The New Venice. The magistrates subsequently acquired from the Municipality of Venice all the documents relating to the static situation of the overpass, and the projects for its consolidation and restructuring, including those on the reconstruction of the lateral protections. Not a real investigation, but an “exploratory” act, about which the Municipality itself would not have known anything else.

Mestre, spontaneous demonstration by a group of citizens

A group of citizens from Marghera (Venice) has manifested in memory of the 21 victims who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident in Mestre on Tuesday evening. Many marched to reach the place where the bus fell from the overpass, to lay a flower or say a prayer. Many of them visibly moved by the tragedy. “We are talking about the greatest tragedy that has happened in our territory. We could have been on board that bus. We are shocked.” Thus Alvise Ferialdi, president of the Buongiorno Marghera Committee, organizer today of a citizens’ demonstration in memory of the 21 victims who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Mestre (Venice) on Tuesday evening.

Mestre, the first injured person discharged

The the first of the injured to be discharged is a 28-year-old German citizen, whose condition had improved in recent days. This was reported by the Veneto Region. Furthermore, a slight improvement was recorded for another German patient, aged 33, hospitalized in Treviso hospital, whose condition had been critical in recent days. A 33-year-old Ukrainian patient admitted to intensive care in Treviso is also constantly improving. The situation of the other patients is unchanged.

