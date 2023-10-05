The fatal bus accident in Mestre has also sparked political debate. After an initial discussion on the suitability of the guardrail which should have prevented the electric bus from falling from the overpass, the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini placed the emphasis on the issue of safety linked to electric mobility and in particular to batteries. According to the League representative, the tragedy in which 21 people lost their lives should make the sector reflect on this type of diet.

Salvini and doubts about batteries

“ I’ve heard firefighters talk about batteries catching fire faster, faster than other forms of power ”, declared the minister at the event for Sky’s twenty years. “ I don’t know if this has anything to do with it or not, I’ll leave the answer to the technicians, but at a time when someone says everything is electric, perhaps some food for thought should be given ”. Salvini thus shifts attention to the debate linked to the transition towards electric mobility, which in recent months has seen the Government clash with the choices made by the European Union.

Electricity accidents

Accidents involving electric vehicles however involve various critical issues, especially for operations to put out any fires and ensure safety, as also confirmed by the authorities who intervened during the Mestre tragedy: “ The batteries caught fire on impact “, explained the commander of the Venice police Mauro Luongo. “ Unfortunately the batteries present a critical issue when they are hot, which is why the removal operations were long and complex.”

The electric bus of tragedy

The bus on which the 21 tourists who lost their lives in the Mestre accident were traveling was a Chinese model, the Futon E-12 from the Yutong company, an Asian giant in the passenger transport sector. Equipped with a battery pack for a total power of 350 kW, placed on the roof, a place considered safe by the manufacturer itself. According to the Chinese company, “The system that isolates the battery uses an in-house developed sandwich structure that can withstand long-term combustion at 1,300°C for more than 2 hours”’, thus making it particularly safe.