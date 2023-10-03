Mestre, bus crashes from overpass: victims and injured

Dramatic accident in Mestre where, on the evening of Tuesday 3 October, a bus fell from an elevated section of Via dell’Elettricità, ending up on the railway that runs close to the road and catching fire. The information is still approximate, but there would appear to be several victims, including, perhaps, two children, and numerous injuries.

Numerous ambulances rushed to the scene, while the dynamics of the accident are not yet clear, nor whether it was a tourist bus or a public bus.

Updated news