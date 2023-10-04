On Ukrinform the words of the spokesperson of the Kiev Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, according to which “it is known that five Ukrainians were killed and three others were injured”

From the Guardian to CNN, via Ukrinform, the Mestre tragedy is in the international press. The news of the bus crashing from the Rizzardi overpass is on Ukrinform with the words of the spokesman for the Kiev Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko, according to whom “it is known that five Ukrainians were killed and three others were injured”. Among those injured in the accident were other foreigners, including citizens of Germany, France, Croatia and Spain. News of the tragedy is on the homepage of the British Guardian, the Independent and the BBC and Sky News also reports on the “apocalyptic scene”. A tragedy that also ended up on the homepage of the French newspapers Le Figaro and Le Monde and the Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo with the “terrible images of the Venice accident”. The news is on the homepage of Der Spiegel and Faz as well as CNN. The satellite TV channel al-Jazeera also reported on the incident.