The bus (with several foreigners on board) fell and came into contact with high voltage cables and caught fire. Among the dead were 5 Ukrainians. Mayor Brugnaro: “Apocalyptic scene”

Terrible accident a Mestre. A bus crashed from an overpass, ending up on electricity cables and suddenly catching fire. The latest budget talks about 21 dead (among them two children and a teenager), 15 injured and 4 missing. Nineteen of the victims died instantly, two others once they reached hospital. The bus driver is among the confirmed victims. Among these also five Ukrainian tourists and one German.

the sequence of events — The vehicle was a coach of the "La Linea" company rented by Hu campsite in Marghera: he was currently returning to the facility after a trip to Venice. The bus, brand new and hybrid powered diesel-methane, broke through the fence of the Vempa overpass around 7.30pm, ending up on electricity cables and catching fire. The flight was about 10 metres. The impact was so violent that even the railway line was involved. Trenitalia confirms the suspension of the railway line between Venice Santa Lucia and Venice Mestre. The interventions of the authorities were immediate: the Fire Brigade rushed to put out the flames and ensure safety at the site of the accident. At the same time also present Polfer and the staff 118 health worker to assist the wounded. Ambulances arrived in large numbers and they keep coming. The competent authorities are already on site to start investigations and determine the exact causes of the accident.

various nationalities — The latest toll on victims and injured came from the governor of Veneto Luca Zaia: “It is a tragedy of enormous proportions: the provisional toll speaks of 21 victims and 18 people hospitalized in hospitals in Veneto, five of them in very serious conditions. The injured were transported to hospitals in Mestre, Mirano, Padua and Treviso. More than 20 ambulances were used and the Treviso air ambulance was also called to the scene. The victims and injured are various nationalities, not only Italians: the extraction and identification of the bodies are still underway, carried out by the Fire Brigade, the Police Headquarters and the health workers, whom I thank for their efforts”. This was announced by the President of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia.

major emergency protocol — Local health authority 3 of Venice has activated the "major emergencies" protocol which provides for the making available of the entire emergency room of the area hospitals, and the recall to work of the reinforcement staff. The protocol, called PEIMAF (Internal Emergency Plan Massive Influx of Injured), is activated in response to a serious accident and includes:

Doctors and staff emergency-urgency called back into service.

emergency-urgency called back into service. All means from the various hospital facilities made available.

from the various hospital facilities made available. Emergency room of all the hospitals alerted

of all the hospitals alerted Area setup designed to accommodate a large number of injured people according to specific protocols.

the bus was full — The bus that left the roadway of the Vempa overpass and fell into the void, near the tracks, was full of passengers.

closed campsite — At the moment the campsite is closed and the staff are not making any statements. The campsite, which also has a large indoor swimming pool, mainly hosts foreign tourists.

the reactions — "A huge tragedy struck our community this evening" writes Luigi Brugnaro, mayor of Venice, in the XI. "I immediately ordered the city to mourn, in memory of the numerous victims who were on the fallen bus. One apocalyptic scene, there are no words". The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared: "I express my deepest condolences, my personal and that of the entire government, for the serious accident that occurred in Mestre. My thoughts go to the victims and their family and friends. I am in close contact with the mayor Luigi Brugnaro and with the minister Matteo Piantedosi to follow the news on this tragedy". The deputy prime minister and minister Matteo Salvini confirms that it is following "the evolution of the dramatic accident in Mestre". according to what we learn, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella he would have telephoned the mayor of Venice Brugnaro.