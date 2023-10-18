A silent and moved crowd wanted to say goodbye for the last time to Alberto Rizzotto, the 40-year-old driver who died in the accident in Mestre

There were many people who wanted to attend his funeral yesterday Alberto Rizzotto, the 40-year-old driver who lost his vote in the terrible accident in Mestre last year. The homily pronounced by Don Alberto Basso in the church of Tezze di Piave was particularly moving.

Credit: Qdp News

Yesterday was the day of the last farewell to Alberto Rizzotto, the 40 year old man who was at the helm of thebus fell from an overpass in Mestre last October 3rd.

A crowd of approx thousand people met in the church of Tezze di Piavethe town where Alberto was originally from and which still mourns the sudden and tragic death of a man defined by everyone as good, altruistic, a hard worker.

A bus was parked in front of the church, on the windshield of which someone close to him had posted a photo of him.

It was he who celebrated the mass Don Alberto Bassowho in his homily spoke of the tragedy that occurred and which took the lives of 21 people, but also of Alberto himself.

Those profound questions about the meaning of life and death and the truth of the man who for a moment is there and you see him follow his course and a moment later he turns and is no longer there cannot be appeased. An unpredictable coincidence, perhaps a combination of factors, interrupted that extraordinary adventure that is existence, made up of projects and feelings. A trauma multiplied 21 times that weighs and takes your breath away.

Credit – Treviso Today

Subsequently the parish priest spoke of Alberto Rizzotto as a responsible, serious, prudent person. He was passionate about his work and the bus he drove was new – continued the priest – but it wasn’t enough.

The autopsy on Alberto Rizzotto

In the meantime the investigations to understand what happened that terrible evening of October 3rd.

In recent days, partial results of the autopsy carried out on the driver’s body were made known. It does not appear in them no reference to a illness accused by the 40-year-old.

We are now awaiting feedback from the further testswhich will make the whole story clearer.

In addition to Rizzotto, 20 people died in the accident, all of them foreign tourists. While 15 others were injured. Of the latter, 8 are still hospitalized in various hospital facilities in the Veneto region.