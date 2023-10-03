A 4-year-old girl among the injured was pulled from the wreckage of the bus which crashed from an overpass in Mestre in an accident. The little girl is hospitalized at the University Hospital of Padua. “She is very serious, she is in the emergency room where she arrived intubated, alone, without family or documents”, hospital sources say, announcing her transfer to intensive care “because her conditions are worrying: she has multiple traumas and burns. we don’t even know his nationality.”

Among the confirmed victims, there are 2 children. The 4-year-old girl is one of the 4 injured minors. There are 2 sixteen-year-olds and another child, who were traveling on board the bus which served as a shuttle to a campsite and, it is assumed, transported mainly foreigners, in particular Ukrainian citizens.