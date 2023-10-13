Mestre massacre, the autopsy on the driver opens up new scenarios on the causes

There Mestre massacre, which cost the lives of 21 people and injured 15 others, continues to cause discussion. Investigations continue on possible causes And the autopsy on the driver’s body he reveals a significant detail that risks completely distorting the issue. The bus driver Alberto Rizzotto fell from the overpass he would not have had any illness while he was driving. Even if the conditional is a must for now, they say so – reports Il Corriere Veneto – the first results of the autopsy. Which, however, still lacks a fundamental assessment, the one on the heart. The first outcome of the investigation into the man’s body, however, says that there is no clear evidence of an illness.

If the results of the autopsy were to be confirmed – continues Il Corriere Veneto – the investigators will have to focus on the other hypothesis still on the table. Or rather that of the fault. Even if the hypothesis will then have to agree with the dynamics of the accident reconstructed by security cameras. The events occurred on the Vempa flyover, while the bus of the La Linea spa company, sold by the Ferrovie Nord Milano Group to private individuals in 2022, is an E-12 model from the Chinese giant Yutong (number one in the world in the sector). The model has a exclusively electric propulsion and 400 km of autonomy ensured by battery packs for a total of 350 kW placed on the roof, a position considered safe. I am There are currently three suspects in this dramatic story yet to be deciphered.

