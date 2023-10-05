Mestre massacre, the debate on the risks of the electric motor. Word to an engineer expert in the sector

There Mestre massacre cost his life 21 people and the wounding of others 15 it causes discussion. While we try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the accident remains a question linked to the fact that the crashed bus was electric. There is no data – writes Il Messaggero – that shows an excess of fires in electric vehicles. However, all experts agree on one fact: when there is an accident in which the electric vehicle catches fire, intervening is considerably more complicated. The Mestre tragedy has fueled the debate, but even if we re-read the studies on the subject carried out in Europe and America by various agencies, there is no scientific evidence on the greater quantity of accidents linked to electric vehicles.

“For every type of vehicle – engineer Enrico explains to Il Messaggero Pagliariautomotive director Aci Progei – there are some risk cards which indicate how to intervene in the event of a fire, are intended for firefighters and rescuers. For those with conventional engines they are always very simple, 2 or 3 pages. For the electric vehicles, on the other hand, we are always talking about very voluminous and complex packages. The firefighters are carrying out refresher courses to know what to do when they intervene in the fire of an electric vehicle. But a warning should be issueda warning to the manufacturers: it is in the planning phase necessary to limit these problemsmake the procedures to follow to put out fires much simpler, which they can’t be that different from one model to another“.

