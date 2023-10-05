21 people lost their lives in the accident in Mestre, a bus fell from the overpass

Identify all the serious victims accident which occurred in Mestre. 21 people have lost their lives, the entire community is shocked. The First Citizen expressed his condolences and offered support to all the families of the victims.

The first name that emerged was that of the driver Alberto Rizzotto, 40 years. It is not yet clear what happened, a video released shows the moment of the harrowing accident. The bus is fell from the overpass. The firefighters who intervened on site found themselves faced with a shocking scenario and the recovery operations were complex. Many of them failed to hold back the tears.

A real controversy broke out regarding the protective barrierwhich has become one of the elements being examined by the Venice prosecutor’s office. “Just a railing”it is with these words that the bus company pointed the finger at the guardrail. “How was it possible that a bus could have broken her like she was a stick of butter?” The question everyone asked themselves after seeing satellite images. It is not clear what happened to the driver, the hypothesis is that of a possible illness. But the large vehicle was proceeding at a very slow speed and it was “Just leaning on the guardrail”which did not support its weight, doing so fall.

The names of the other victims of the Mestre accident

The names of the 21 victims who died in the bus crash have emerged mostly tourists:

Annette Pearly Arendse58 year old South African, Maria Fernanda Arnaud Maciel56 year old Portuguese, Antonela Bakovic, 26 year old Croatian, Anne Eleen Berger32 year old Croatian, Serhii Beskorovainov70 year old Chinese resident in Ukraine, Tetiana Beskorovainova69 year old Moldovan resident in Ukraine, Gualter Augusto Carvalhido Maio, 58 year old Portuguese, Charlotte Nima Frommerherzone year old German, Siddhartha Jonathan Grasse28 year old German, Vasyl Lomakin70 year old Ukrainian, Daria Lomakina10 year old Ukrainian, Anastasiia Morozova12 year old Ukrainian, Yulia Niemova30 year old Ukrainian, Aurora Maria Ogrezeanu8 year old Romanian, Georgiana Elena Ogrezeanu13 year old Romanian, Mihaela Loredana Ogrezeanu42 year old Romanian, Mircea Gabriel Ogrezeanu45 year old Romanian, Iryna Pashchenko30 year old Ukrainian, Liubov Shyshkarova30 year old Ukrainian, Dmytro Sierov33 year old Ukrainian.

It will also be fundamentalblack box exam of the bus, which will be carried out in the next few days.