Mestre massacre, the mysterious malaise of the driver. The tests showed nothing. Instead…

It’s back in the news Mestre massacre of last October 3, when a bus fell from an overpass causing the death of 21 people and the wounding of 15 others. The investigations immediately focused on state of health of the driveralso among the victims, but the first tests carried out on the corpse of Alberto Rizzotto they had ruled out that he was suffering from pathologies. Now – we read in Il Gazzettino – a turning point arrives in the investigations, destined to change everything. In the weeks before the massacre, in fact, Rizzotto had made several visits to the emergency roomcomplaining heart problems but the tests carried out did not reveal anything abnormal. However, following the analysis of the driver’s state of health, the prosecutor deemed it necessary to assign a new cardiac assessmentwhich must be documented in a report to be submitted by January 10th.

The deputy prosecutor – continues Il Gazzettino – then requested the cardiologist of the University of Padua, Cristina Bassto carry out a new section of the driver’s heart in order to identify any causes or contributory causes of a cardiopathological nature in Rizzotto’s illness and/or death. The illness could be missed the “normal” exams. These tests will also be conducted through a careful analysis of the man’s medical records. The prosecutor’s office has entrusted the task to one luminary in the field of the so-called “invisible deaths”, which until about fifteen years ago remained unsolved, since they were caused by heart problems that eluded even common diagnostic procedures. One of the most notable cases that Dr. Basso has faced – and successfully resolved – was that of the sportsman Piermario Morosiniwho died playing football with the Livorno on the pitch in Pescara in 2012.

