Mestre, a 16-year-old missing. The appeal of the family and Elena Cecchettin

A 16-year-old girl, Carol Bugin, disappeared on Thursday 16 November after being seen for the last time by her mother near the Mestre station. The family, who filed a complaint with the Carabinieri, launched an appeal on social media with a mobile number to provide news. The appeal was relaunched by Elena Cecchettin, Giulia’s sister, who made the post go viral in just a few minutes. “Please, not again,” Elena wrote. The governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia, also relaunched the appeal.

Carol Bugin, 1.68 meters tall, brown hair, green eyes, many freckles on her nose, had left a facility in Conegliano that was hosting her during this period on Wednesday afternoon. She had to join a friend in Spinea and from there a friend of hers – not her boyfriend, specifies the girl’s mother – always in Spinea. After Wednesday’s alarm, however, the mother had been contacted by Carol on Thursday morning, who had called her from her friend’s phone: she had told the woman that she was in Mestre, in the station area. But then her friend also lost sight of her.

The mother, who had arrived in the area in the meantime, managed to spot her daughter for a few moments inside a bar. But as soon as she was able to stop the car and go back, there was no trace of Carol anymore. Since then the girl, who apparently has no money, telephone or documents, has never heard from her again.

