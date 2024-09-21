A 26-year-old man, Giacomo Gobbato, from Mestre (Venice), died, and another man was injured after a fight involving a stabbing to foil a robbery of a woman, which took place last night in the city on the Venetian mainland. The attacker, of foreign origins, was reportedly placed under arrest. Local newspaper websites report it. The episode occurred around 11:00 PM yesterday evening, in the central Corso del Popolo.

The two young men tried to stop the robber who had attacked the woman, who took out a knife and hit both of them. The operators of Suem 118 intervened on the spot, to whom Gobbato immediately appeared in very serious conditions, and he died after being urgently transported to the hospital dell’Angelo but there was nothing that could be done.

The other attacked person reportedly suffered injuries to his legs but is not in danger of life. Gobbato and the other injured man frequented the “Rivolta” social center in Marghera, which today on Facebook expresses “a pain that takes away words”.