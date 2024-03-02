Mestizo | Jokerit sought victory from Vantaa after a difficult start

Kiekko-Vantaa's effective start was not enough to win.

2.3. 19:30

On Saturday Kiekko-Vantaa and Jokerit met in the local struggle of the capital region at Tikkurila Areena. After the fight stopped, Jokerit claimed three points with a score of 2–5 (2–0, 0–3, 0–2).

The match in the early evening attracted a sold-out hall to Vantaa. A significant number of fans, especially of the visiting team Jokers, had arrived, and fan shirts and scarves could be seen evenly around the hall.

Before the start of the match, the Maamme song familiar from The Voice of Finland competition was also heard Ilari Hämäläinen presented by

Jokers Fanikatsomo made noise throughout the match, and among other things Onni Lindin after receiving a penalty for diving, the joker audience let their opinion be heard quite clearly.

However, the home crowd was the first to get a reason to celebrate. Kiekko-Vantaa already took a 1–0 lead in the first minute of the game, when Perttu Iso-Kuortti scored the opening goal Henri Risiko between the legs after only 27 seconds of play.

Only 17 seconds had passed since the first goal, when Okko Kangasniemi already led the hosts by two goals. Joker pilot Tero Määtt react immediately by taking a timeout.

The match as the Jokerit progressed, they got better at the game. In the end, it will also be awarded with superiority when the defender Hannes Häkkilän a long opening pass reached the Joker's golden helmet by Alexander Forslund. Forslund, who ran away from the pass, went astray from the wrist to make it 2-1.

If Kiekko-Vantaa quickly took a two-goal lead, Jokerit equalized the game just as quickly. Just 12 seconds after Forslund's goal, Jesse Liuksila shot directly from the pass past the equaliser, who played with the goal of Vantaa Juuso Heloma.

The sudden equalization of the situation crippled the home team, as Liuksiala soon broke through and took the Jokerit to a 3–2 lead. It took one minute and 24 seconds for the three goals to be scored.

Jokers started the third set again with superiority, at the end of which Erkka Seppälä increased the lead to 4–2. Just a minute later, the puck was in the Vantaa team's goal again, this time on purpose Teemu Henritius.

At the same time, Henritius' goal was the last, so the final score was 5–2 for the people of Helsinki. Three series points brought Jokerit, who continues in third place in the league table, to 91 points. Kiekko-Vantaa, on the other hand, continues in seventh place with 69 points.