Mestizo | Jokerit made a defender purchase

Jimi Jalonen, 28, succeeded in his trial period and got a permanent contract.

In Mesti playing Jokerit has signed a player contract with defender Jimi Jalonen. Golden pilot of the lions Jukka Jalonen The 28-year-old boy signed a 1+1 year contract with the Helsinki club.

Jalonen was already with the team in the Warrior Cup last weekend. Jalonen, who played on a try-out contract, played in two matches in the tournament.

“Jimi is an experienced and game-smart right tackle who knows how to rhythm the attacking play and does not rush. He also brings more opportunities to our overpowering game”, sports manager Olli-Pekka Yrjänheikki quoth Jokers in the bulletin.

“I am particularly pleased that we got him on board. He is aware of the team’s and the club’s goals and will certainly be able to help us achieve them.”

The defender himself is excited to return to Finland.

“Now it’s cool to kind of start with a clean slate. In a certain way, this is the beginning of a new era for me too, when I will be able to appear again in Finland. Jokerit is a nice place for that!” Jalonen said in the press release.

Noble played last season in the Danish league for Aalborg Pirates and in the Romanian premier league for Gyergyói HK.

In the SM league, Jalonen has played 111 matches and scored 3+15 power points. Most recently, he represented Lappeenranta SaiPa and in 2020–2022.